CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.35.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,786,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

