Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) price target on the stock.
Shares of KWS opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,521.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,462.62. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,334.45 ($17.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,958 ($38.65).
Keywords Studios Company Profile
