Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) price target on the stock.

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,521.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,462.62. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,334.45 ($17.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,958 ($38.65).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

