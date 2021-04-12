Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

KRUS stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.

KRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.