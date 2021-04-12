Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 12th

Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:OHPAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 12th. Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OHPAU opened at $9.96 on Monday. Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

