Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:AURCU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:AURCU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 13th. Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ AURCU opened at $10.34 on Monday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.87.

About Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit

Aurora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

