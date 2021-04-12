Agile Growth Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 19th (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Agile Growth’s (NASDAQ:AGGRU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Agile Growth had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Agile Growth’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:AGGRU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Agile Growth has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

About Agile Growth

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

