MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 19th

MingZhu Logistics’ (NASDAQ:YGMZ) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 19th. MingZhu Logistics had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $4.90 on Monday. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

