MetLife, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for MetLife in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

MET has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.92 on Monday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $62.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co raised its holdings in MetLife by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 29,301.0% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 154,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 153,537 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $2,477,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

