Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after acquiring an additional 438,448 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,593,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,306 shares of company stock worth $11,009,880. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

