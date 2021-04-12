Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

SLB opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.