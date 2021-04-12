Comparing NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -38.80% -71.00% -37.58% Axonics Modulation Technologies -76.62% -28.05% -23.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $9.27 million 1.42 -$3.77 million N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 180.66 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -21.48

NeuroMetrix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NeuroMetrix and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus price target of $64.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies beats NeuroMetrix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

