Insider Selling: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total value of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croda International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Tom Brophy purchased 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,530 ($85.31) per share, with a total value of £195.90 ($255.94).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,612 ($86.39) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,304.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,325.47. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,390 ($57.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRDA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.