Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Purchases £5,001.36 in Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 4,809 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £5,001.36 ($6,534.31).

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock opened at GBX 102.25 ($1.34) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.89. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

