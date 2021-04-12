Insider Selling: Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total transaction of £439,750 ($574,536.19).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 73,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26), for a total value of £1,299,400 ($1,697,674.42).

On Thursday, January 14th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total value of £160,000 ($209,041.02).

GAMA opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,608 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73. Gamma Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,961.43 ($25.63).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

