The Coca-Cola (KO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect The Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Coca-Cola to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KO opened at $53.18 on Monday. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

