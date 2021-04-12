Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Increased by Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 430.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,123,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 167,047 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,493,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

