Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report sales of $236.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.40 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $221.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $978.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.07 million to $997.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,872,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $67,860,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

