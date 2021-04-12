Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will announce sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.53 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $24.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $68.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $77.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,088,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

