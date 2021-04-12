Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €700.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €608.50 ($715.88).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER opened at €611.90 ($719.88) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €568.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €570.47. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.