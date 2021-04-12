Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €69.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Befesa stock opened at €60.30 ($70.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16. Befesa has a 12 month low of €24.55 ($28.88) and a 12 month high of €61.70 ($72.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €55.68 and its 200-day moving average is €47.66.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

