Pi Financial Lowers Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) to Neutral

Pi Financial lowered shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.05 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.25.
CVE NVO opened at C$2.38 on Friday. Novo Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)
