Pi Financial Lowers Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) to Neutral

Pi Financial lowered shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.05 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.25.

CVE NVO opened at C$2.38 on Friday. Novo Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

