SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $272.54 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $14.04 or 0.00023247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $272.54 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00087871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.73 or 0.00612165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036101 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 213,408,864 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUSHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.