Ï„Bitcoin Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Day (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $47,061.70 or 0.77920210 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00296110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.00713965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,330.53 or 0.99889462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.40 or 0.00806995 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

