ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Capitalization Tops $25.72 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $25.72 million and $3.01 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00015864 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.50 or 0.00365719 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001700 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROOBEEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.