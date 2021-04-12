Restart Energy MWAT 1-Day Volume Hits $184,177.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $184,177.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00055309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00087874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00609438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

MWAT is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

