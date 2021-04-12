$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. AXIS Capital reported earnings of ($1.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 149%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 326,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.