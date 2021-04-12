Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NLTX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. 121,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $506.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $261,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

