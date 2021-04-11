Beetle Coin (BEET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $359,122.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $522,493.10 and $359,122.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 261,406,662 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

