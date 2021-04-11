Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches Market Cap of $270.22 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.19 or 0.00008669 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $270.22 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020843 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,112,324 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.