Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $5.34 billion and $117.47 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00086555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00616129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034506 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

