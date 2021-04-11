DePay (DEPAY) Market Cap Hits $15.82 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, DePay has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00007779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $568,535.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00296539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.00722248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,899.71 or 1.00288378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.50 or 0.00796122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00017977 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEPAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.