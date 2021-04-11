Spectiv (SIG) Market Capitalization Tops $30,342.61

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00086560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00616834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034745 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SIGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.