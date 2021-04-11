Spectiv Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00086560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00616834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034745 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

