Decentral Games (DG) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $86.39 million and $1.33 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $423.86 or 0.00709119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00068087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00295913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.11 or 0.00721252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,984.52 or 1.00353845 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.46 or 0.00795438 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 203,819 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

