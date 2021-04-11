TERA (TERA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143,508.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. TERA has a market cap of $21.03 million and $143,508.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TERA has traded 120.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00296004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.55 or 0.00720601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,578.06 or 0.99483218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.02 or 0.00793180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018088 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.