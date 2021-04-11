$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.30. 678,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

