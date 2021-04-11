HEIDI (HDI) Trading Down 43.6% Over Last 7 Days

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 51.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. HEIDI has a market cap of $717.59 and $4.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEIDI Coin Profile

HEIDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

