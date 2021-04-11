Brokerages Expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Medical.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Titan Medical stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,708. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a P/E ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 3.53.
Titan Medical Company Profile
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
