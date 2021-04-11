Apollo Currency (APL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.53 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $155.28 million and $1.53 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.27 or 0.00403934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029389 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

