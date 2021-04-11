FLIP (FLP) Market Capitalization Tops $847,141.70

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $847,141.70 and $264.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

