uPlexa (UPX) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $5,372.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, uPlexa has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

