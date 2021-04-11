Parachute Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $249,108.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00049433 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,345,579 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

