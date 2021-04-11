Playgroundz (IOG) Market Cap Achieves $3.03 Million

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $1,478.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00068225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00296194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.00725266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,788.51 or 0.99686149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.76 or 0.00798237 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00017889 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.