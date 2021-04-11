Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce sales of $155.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.70 million. Nautilus posted sales of $93.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $538.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLS. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NLS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,402. The stock has a market cap of $503.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth $8,208,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after buying an additional 358,593 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth about $5,851,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth about $5,186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 154,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

