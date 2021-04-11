Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.66 Million

Analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce sales of $29.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.40 million and the highest is $72.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $4.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 616.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $60.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $80.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.83 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $59.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

MTEM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 990,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a market cap of $461.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,316,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,504,031.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,516,105 shares in the company, valued at $70,087,544.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,360,774 shares of company stock worth $26,462,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $18,957,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth $7,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,381 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

