Humaniq (HMQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,289.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $10,289.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00055894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00085516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.27 or 0.00618141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00033955 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

