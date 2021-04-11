Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.23 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $67.05 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00045850 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,741,349,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,538,258,482 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

