Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post $13.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $59.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $67.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $70.00 million, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $85.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $9,375,000.

Shares of NGMS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.37. 39,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,676. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

