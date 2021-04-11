Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.17. 1,357,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $43.64.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 over the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

