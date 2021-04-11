Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.36 Million

Analysts expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to report $49.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.61 million to $50.10 million. Mohawk Group posted sales of $25.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year sales of $358.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.98 million to $366.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $427.26 million, with estimates ranging from $416.10 million to $438.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.71. 387,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,966. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 38,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $1,156,091.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,662,900.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 38,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $798,239.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 333,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,181 and sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

